Ashique Kuruniyan scored as India played out a 1-1 draw against Singapore on September 24, Saturday. Singapore took the lead in the 36th minute through Ikhsan Fandi but Kuruniyan ensured that India fought back in this contest with his goal levelling the score in the 43rd minute. India's next international match would be against Vietnam on September 27.

India 1-1 Singapore:

FULL-TIME! We come to the end of the match, with both the teams sharing the spoils. It's been a tight contest in the middle of the park today. We move on to the next one against Vietnam! 🇮🇳 1-1 🇸🇬 📺 https://t.co/shn94XscyZ#INDSGP ⚔️ #BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/nzbAuTJK1S — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 24, 2022

India vs Singapore Goal Video Highlights:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)