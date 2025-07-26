Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Inter Miami are set to face FC Cincinnati for the second time in the ongoing Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 tournament. Miami will look to take its revenge and settle the score with Cincinnati after being humbled 3-0 on July 17. Inter Miami's Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba, who sat out of the MLS All-Star clash with Liga MX, will be unavailable for the upcoming clash against Cincinnati. As per league rules, any player who doesn't participate in the All-Star game without prior approval from the league serves a one-match suspension. Inter Miami Co-Owner Jorge Mas Reveals Lionel Messi Is ‘Very Upset’ With MLS Over Draconian Ban.

FC Cincinnati are at the top of the Eastern Conference MLS points table. They thrashed Miami in the previous fixture and will look to repeat the same, which will help them to stay at the top. Inter Miami, on the other hand, is in fifth place, but they still have games in hand to get to the top of the table. Meanwhile, fans who are looking for the match details and live streaming and telecast of the Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati MLS 2025 match can get the entire information below.

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati MLS 2025 Match Details

Match Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Date Sunday, July 27 Time 4:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Chase Stadium in Florida Live Streaming, Telecast Details Apple TV (Live Streaming)

When is Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati, MLS 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Inter Miami are set to face FC Cincinnati in the Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 match on Sunday, July 27. The Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati game is set to be hosted at the Chase Stadium in Florida. The MLS 2025 match between both clubs will begin at 4:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the MLS 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati match live on television in India. For the Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati match in MLS 2025, online viewing options are listed below. Messi Cam is Back! Lionel Messi to Have Dedicated Camera Angle For Four Inter Miami Matches; Where To Watch Messi Cam Live Streaming and All You Need To Know.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Although the Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati MLS 2025 live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati live streaming online on Apple TV, but they would need to have an MLS season pass. It will be a keenly contested battle with Inter Miami emerging as the winners.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2025 07:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).