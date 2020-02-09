Inter Milan to Wear Special Patch In Support of Coronavirus Victims in China During Derby Against AC Milan

Inter Milan (Photo Credits: Twitter/Inter Milan)

Inter Milan have announced that they will wear a special jersey in the derby against AC Milan in support for the Chinese city of Wuhan and the population there. The Italian giants are showing their support to the entire Chinese population during this difficult time after the outbreak of the Coronavirus epidemic. Inter will take on AC Milan at the San Siro Stadium on February 9, 2020 (Sunday) in one of the biggest games in Italian football as they look to cut the gap between them and leaders Juventus. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Scores on His Full Debut For AC Milan.

Inter Milan announced on their social media that the club will wear a special patch on their jersey in the support of the Coronavirus victims in China. ‘Inter's players will wear a special patch with a message for Wuhan and the entire Chinese population for the Derby’ read the announcement. The special patch will have the words ‘FORZA CHINA’. The message of ‘Today and always. Together as a team. Forza Wuhan’ will also be displayed in the different areas of the stadium.

It was also reported that the Club’s president Steven Z has donated 300,000 masks for medical usage in Wuhan over the past few days, while the Suning Group has supported the cause since the outbreak, providing free shipping services and providing products for the hospitals and local institutions to tackle the epidemic.

This will be a very important match for both the teams in terms of what they want to achieve this season. Inter are looking to cut the points gap between them and leaders Juventus while Milan are looking for a win to continue their path towards the Champions League spot. This is one of the biggest rivalries in Italy and with players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Lautaro Martinez it will surely be an exciting one.