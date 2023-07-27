Buoyed by their draw against a top side like PSG, Al-Nassr will be looking to build on that result when it takes on Inter Milan in a pre-season friendly. The Saudi Arabian club had lost to Celta Vigo and Benfica prior to the PSG game in convincing manner, sparking questions about the quality of the players in the club but the draw against French giants has put those talks to rest for now. Inter Milan played in the Champions League final against Manchester City, losing by fine margins. The Italian club has an important season coming up where it will look to win the league while also consolidating in Europe. Cristiano Ronaldo Interacts with Kim Kardashian’s Kids, Performs Siuu After Al-Nassr vs PSG Club Friendly 2023 (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo got himself in good positions against PSG but was unable to find the back of the net. The Portuguese skipper is a threat for Inter Milan and he will be closely marked. Ayman Yahya will start as the playmaker behind Ronaldo with Talisca and Abdulrahman Ghareeb on the wings. Marcelo Brozovic comes up against his former side and he will know a thing or two about breaking down their midfield game plan.

Inter Milan will be in action for the first time since their heartbreak in the Champions League final. The team will be using this game to build some much-needed match fitness. The Romelu Lukaku saga is threatening to derail Inter Milan’s but there is good news though with Lautaro Martinez likely to stay at the club. Juan Cuadrado is an interesting signing for the team and his experience should come in handy. Marcus Thuram will lead the attack in his non-competitive debut for the club. Cristiano Ronaldo Signs Autograph and Hugs His ‘Player Mascot’ At the Start of Al-Nassr vs Paris Saint-Germain Club Friendly 2023 (Watch Video).

When is Inter Milan vs Al-Nassr, Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Nassr will be taking on Inter Milan in a pre-season match on Thursday, July 27. The Inter Milan vs Al-Nassr will begin at 3:50 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Nagai Stadium in Osaka.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs Al-Nassr, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of this match. The Inter Milan vs Al-Nassr football match does not have an official broadcast partner as a result of which, this match would not be available on TV in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Inter Milan vs Al-Nassr, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Although the live telecast of this match won't be available for the pre-season games, it is expected that the live streaming of the match will be available on PSGTV. The good news for fans in India is that they can watch live streaming of this contest on the FanCode app and website. Fans can follow the club’s social media platforms for updates and highlights. Inter Milan may be lacking in sharpness but they should have enough about them to secure a win here.

