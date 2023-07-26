Al-Nassr took the stage alongside Paris Saint-Germain in the pre-season match at the Nagai Stadium in Osaka, Japan. Ahead of the game, Al-Nassr skipper Cristiano Ronaldo signed the T-shirt of the child mascot which was accompanying him. The child becomes emotional at Ronaldo's gesture. Then the star Portuguese forward upon seeing the kid cry, hugged him. Talking about the game, the high-voltage match ended in a goalless draw. Al-Nassr Unveil New Home Kit for 2023-24 Season in Video Featuring Marcelo Brozovic, Alex Telles Among Other Players

