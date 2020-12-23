Jamshedpur FC will take on FC Goa in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on December 23, 2020 (Wednesday). The teams have met each other six times in ISL with The Gaurs leading the head-to-head record with three wins while Jamshedpur have won two and one game has ended in a draw. However, both teams have won two-a-piece in the last five games. Nerijus Valskis, Stephen Eze, Igor Angulo & Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

FC Goa after a decent start to the season have fallen off the pace a little bit as two successive defeats have seen the Gaurs fall down to seventh in the table. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur have made themselves hard to beat, remaining unbeaten in six games since the opening day defeat to Chennaiyin. The Miners have a chance to climb into the top four with a win in this clash. JFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa – February 19, 2020 – Goa Won 5-0

The Guars were sensational in this game and completely outplayed Jamshedpur on the night. Ferran Corominas opened the scoring in the 11th minute of the game, which was the only goal of the half. Goa then turned on the style in the second period as Hugo Boumous’ brace and goals from Mourtada Fall and Jackichand Singh took them to a commanding win.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC – November 26, 2019 – Jamshedpur Won 1-0

The game was a cagey affair and was decided by an early strike from Sergio Castel. FC Goa had the lion’s share of possession but failed to make many inroads and Jamshedpur’s defence stood strong throughout the game while forwards made their chance count.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC – January 28, 2019 – Match Drawn 0-0

The meeting ended in a stalemate with none of the sides creating many goal scoring opportunities. Goa dominated the ball and had more attempts on goal but most of them didn’t find the target. In the end both the teams looked happy to end the match in a draw.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa – November 1, 2018 – Jamshedpur Won 4-1

The Mariners dominated the match from the first whistle. Soosairaj opened the scoring for the home side in the 17th minute but Edu Bedia equalised for the visitors just after the half-hour mark. Jamshedpur then blew Goa away with three second-half goals.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa – March 4, 2018 – Goa Won 3-0

This match was dominated by the away side as the Gaurs had 76 percent possession in the match. Ferran opened the scoring for the visitors and then doubled the lead just after half-time. Manuel Lanzarote sealed the match with a late goal.

