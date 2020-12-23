Placed on number five of the Indian Super League 2020-21 points table Jamshedpur FC is all set to take on FC Goa in the match later today which will be held at the Fatorda Stadium. The Jamshedpur FC has so far won a couple of games out of seven and four of them ended with a draw. Whereas Goa FC is featured on number seven after winning a couple of games and losing the same number of matches. Remaining matches by ended with a draw. In this article, we shall have a look at the Dream11 key players for the upcoming game. JFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Nerijus Valskis

With six goals in seven games, the player from Red Miners is a must-have in your Dream11 team. Last year in 2019-20, he debuted with the Chennaiyin FC and even became the top scorer of the League.

Stephen Eze

He might have just scored one goal from seven games but has a decent passing accuracy of 60 per cent. He is quite a decent pick for your Dream11 team.

Igor Angulo

With six goals in seven matches, Goa FC forward Igor has been blazing guns fo his team. He has surely become the most consistent player for the team. He is one of the must-pick names in the Dream11 team.

Lenny Rodrigues

The Goa FC midfielder might have not scored a single goal in the season so far but has been quite exceptional on the pitch. With 86.31 per cent accuracy, Lenny has surely been on the most effective names for the teams. Yet another must-have in your Dream11 team.

Jackichand Singh

He might have not scored a single goal in the ISL 2020-21 so far, but he has three assists to his credits. This Singh is also expected to put out his best for the team.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The last time the two teams met each other in the Indian Super League 2020-21, Goa FC defeated them on both occasions.

