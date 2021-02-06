Juventus will host AS Roma in the much-anticipated fixture of Serie A 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday (February 6) and both teams aim nothing less than a win. While Roma are currently at third on the points table with 40 points, Juventus are fourth with 39. Hence, the defending champions have a great chance to displace the visitors with a victory. On the other hand, Roma had to deal with several internal and external problems, and defeating an in-form Juventus side would be a jolting task. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, mid-fielders, defenders and strikers for JUV vs ROM match. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Brace Leads Juventus to a 2-1 Win over Inter Milan in Coppa Italia 2021 Semi-Finals.

The Bianconeri are enjoying a five-match winning streak since suffering a 2-0 defeat against Inter Milan. Their main striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been in red-hot form and the Portugal star, who turned 36 recently, would like to extend his purple patch. On the other hand, Roma are coming off a 4-3 win over Spezia, but the Old Lady will put up a much more formidable challenge. The last time these two sides met was in September, and they played out a 2-2 draw. As the upcoming contest gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

Juventus vs AS Roma, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny (JUV) should be picked as the goalkeeper of this fantasy team.

Juventus vs AS Roma, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Matthijs de Ligt (JUV), Leonardo Bonucci (JUV), Juan Cuadrado (JUV) and Roger Ibanez (ROM) be the four defenders.

Juventus vs AS Roma, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Weston McKennie (JUV), Adrien Rabiot (JUV), Aaron Ramsey (JUV) and Leonardo Spinazzola (ROM) should be picked as the four midfielders.

Juventus vs AS Roma, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Henrikh Mkhitaryan (ROM), Borja Mayoral (ROM) and Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) will form the two-man forward line.

Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Henrikh Mkhitaryan (ROM) can fill the vice-captain slot

