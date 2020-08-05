Maurizio Sarri won his first-ever domestic league title after he led Juventus to Serie A 2019-20 glory. But the Italian manager’s time at Bianconeri helm might be coming to an end as the Black & Whites are already searching for his replacement. Maurizio Sarri was appointed as Massimiliano Allegri’s successor at the start of the season but has endured a tough campaign with the record Italian champions. Cristiano Ronaldo Snubbed From Serie A MVP Awards 2019-20, Paulo Dybala Wins the Honour Despite Scoring Fewer Goals Than CR7.

According to a report from Italian news outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, Juventus are lining up possible replacements for current manager Maurizio Sarri. The Bianconeri might have won their ninth successive league title but an exit from the Champions League at the round of 16 could see the Italian boss be sacked. Mauricio Pochettino is rumoured to take the job if Maurizio Sarri fails. Juventus Announces 22-Member Squad for Their Match Against Lyon in the Champions League 2019-20.

Mauricio Pochettino was let go by Tottenham Hotspur in November and has been without a club since. The Argentine is the most high-profile manager in the list and though he was unable to lead Spurs to a trophy, his work at the north-London club has earned him many admirers.

Simone Inzaghi, Gian Piero Gasperini and Luciano Spalletti are also the names being mentioned to take the job as the next Juventus manager. All these managers have managed clubs in the Italian Serie A and could be a good fit for the Black and Whites.

Simone Inzaghi is the current Lazio manager and defeated Juventus in the Supercopa Italia final. However, some reports suggest that Lazio are offering him a new deal until 2023 which will see him earn €2.5 million per-season

Meanwhile, Gian Piero Gasperini led Atalanta to a second-consecutive Champions League qualification as they finished third in this season’s Serie A. Luciano Spalletti last managed Inter Milan but was replaced by Antonio Conte in 2019.

