Juventus will look to take a giant step in its aim of finishing in the top four of the Serie A 2020-21 points table and securing Champions League football for next season when they host AC Milan in their next league match. Juventus vs AC Milan match will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on May 10 (Monday). Andrea Pirlo’s side are locked on 69 points with AC Milan and Atalanta after 34 games each and are fighting a place in the top four with four matches remaining in the Serie A campaign. Meanwhile, fans in India looking for the live telecast and live streaming online details for the Juventus vs AC Milan can scroll down for all information. Zlatan Ibrahimovic vs Cristiano Ronaldo: AC Milan Announces 24-Member Squad Against Juventus, Fans Give Warm Send-Off to Rossoneri As They Head to Turin (Watch Videos).

AC Milan halted their two-match losing run with a home win against Benevento. But the defeats to Sassuolo and Lazio have left them at fifth in the table fighting to secure Champions League football for next season. Stefano Pioli’s side have endured a difficult year having slipped from favourites to win the Serie A title to fighting for a top-four finish. Pirlo’s side have not had it easy either. They watched as Inter Milan beat Crotone to clinch the Serie A title and half Juventus’ record run of nine consecutive league titles. Zlatan Ibrahimovic vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus Manager Andrea Pirlo Speaks About CR7’s Intense Rivalry With AC Milan Star Ahead of Their Serie A 2021 Match.

When is Juventus vs AC Milan, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Juventus vs AC Milan match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played at the Allianz Stadium on May 10 (Sunday midnight). The match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Juventus vs AC Milan, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can live telecast the Juventus vs AC Milan match in Serie A 2020-21 live on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels on television in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Juventus vs AC Milan, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match

Fans in India searching for how to watch the free live streaming online of Juventus vs AC Milan match can watch the live-action on the Sonyliv app as well as the website.

