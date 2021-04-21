Juventus will hope to return back to winning ways when they play a relegation-battling Parma in their next Serie A fixture. Andrea Pirlo’s side lost 1-0 to Atalanta in their previous Serie A match which has left them fourth in the Serie A points table and out of the title race. They play Parma, who are struggling at 19th in the Serie A table and have won only one of their last 22 league matches. They were crushed 4-0 when both teams met in the reverse fixture earlier this season and Juventus will want to complete a league double over Parma. Meanwhile, fans looking for the live telecast, live streaming online and other details for the Juventus vs Parma match please scroll down for all relevant information. Cristiano Ronaldo Included in 21-Member Serie A 2021 Match Against Parma, Check Predicted Starting XI for Both Teams.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his return into the Juventus squad after sitting out of the Atalanta clash due to an injury. Juventus are fourth in the points table with 62 points in 31 matches. They are 13 points behind leaders Inter Milan and four behind second-placed AC Milan. But it those behind them that Pirlo’s side will be more worried about. Napoli at fifth is only two points behind Juventus while Lazio is four points behind, with a game in hand. JUV vs PAR Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Team for Juventus vs Parma Football Match.

When is Juventus vs Parma, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Juventus vs Parma match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The match will be held on April 22 (Wednesday midnight) and it is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Juventus vs Parma, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Juventus vs Parma match in Serie A on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels on television in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Juventus vs Parma, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India looking for how to watch the free live streaming online of Juventus vs Parma match in Serie A can catch the live-action on the SonyLiv app as well as the website.

