Juventus and Parma will face off each other in the game tonight at the Juventus Training Center in Turin. In this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 team for the match which will help you build your playing XI, but before that let's have a look at the preview of the game. So amid the chaos of the European Super League, we shall have Juventus and Parma taking on each other. Juventus is far away from clinching the Serie A 2021 title. The team is placed on number four of the points table with 62 points. Cristiano Ronaldo-Less Juventus Lose 1-0 Against Atalanta in Serie A 2021.

The Bianconeri has so far won 18 games and lost five. They walked into the game with a 1-0 loss against Atalanta. Back then the team had Cristiano Ronaldo who had been benched. Parma is placed on number 19 of the points table. The team is currently facing a threat of relegation. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 team for the match below:

Juventus vs Parma, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Wojciech Szczesny (JUV) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Juventus vs Parma, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Giuseppe Pezzella (PAR), Leonardo Bonucci (JUV), Juan Cuadrado (JUV), Jasmin Kurtic (PAR) will be picked as the three defenders for this side.

Juventus vs Parma, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Federico Chiesa (JUV), Dejan Kulusevski (JUV), Juan Brunetta (PAR) should be selected as the four midfielders.

Juventus vs Parma, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV), Valentin Mihaila (PAR), Paulo Dybala (JUV) will play as the three forwards.

Juventus vs Parma, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wojciech Szczesny (JUV), Giuseppe Pezzella (PAR), Leonardo Bonucci (JUV), Juan Cuadrado (JUV), Jasmin Kurtic (PAR),Federico Chiesa (JUV), Dejan Kulusevski (JUV), Juan Brunetta (PAR),Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV), Valentin Mihaila (PAR), Paulo Dybala (JUV).

Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) should be the captain of the team and Paulo Dybala (JUV) should be the vice-captain of the team. The match will begin at 12.30 am IST. Do stay tuned to this space for more updates related to the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2021 07:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).