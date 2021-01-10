Juventus will take on Sassuolo in the latest round of Serie A fixtures. The clash will be played at the Juventus Stadium on January 10, 2021 (late Sunday night). Andrea Pirlo’s team will be looking to gain further ground on the leaders while Sassuolo are aiming for the Champions League spots. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Juventus vs Sassuolo in Serie A 2020-21 can scroll down below. Juventus Wins 3–1 Against AC Milan, Ends Rossoneri’s Unbeaten Run.

Juventus defeated leaders AC Milan in their last outing and will be looking to build on that result and further close the gap on the leaders. Meanwhile, Sassuolo got back to winning ways during the previous game week and have closed the gap on the top four. Both teams are separated by just one point and winners could move into the Champions League places.

When is Juventus vs Sassuolo, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Juventus vs Sassuolo match in Serie A 2020-21 will take place on January 11, 2021 (Monday). The match will be played at the Juventus Stadium and it is scheduled to begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Juventus vs Sassuolo, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the Juventus vs Sassuolo match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of Serie A 2020-21in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2HD channels to catch the live-action of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Juventus vs Sassuolo, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Those fans unable to watch the game live on television can follow the game online. SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Sports Network, will be live streaming the Juventus vs Sassuolo match. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App or website to catch the live action of Serie A 2020-21 matches.

