Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo is a man under a lot of duress before their game against Udinese. He saw his team succumb to a 0-3 loss at home to Fiorentina prior to the Christmas break which put them 6th in the points table. They trail league leaders AC Milan by 10 points but have a game in hand. Any further slip ups and Italy could very well see a new champion this year. With just 6 wins this season in the Serie A, Andrea Pirlo has plenty to ponder as he plots a change in team’s fortunes. Udinese are 12th in the league and without a win in their last 3 games. But they will fancy their chances against Juventus at the Allianz Arena considering their current situation. JUV vs UDI Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Juventus vs Udinese Football Match.

Giorgio Chiellini and Merih Demiral have recovered from their respective injuries and should make the match day squad for Juventus. Full back Juan Cuadrado was sent off early against Fiorentina and is suspended for the tie. Rodrigo Bentancur is one of the first names on the team sheet under Andrea Pirlo and he will be joined by Adrian Rabiot in midfield. The front two of Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata remain the team’s most potent force.

Rodrigo Becao is suspended for Udinese after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season against Benevento. Bram Nuytinck, Thomas Ouwejan, Sebastian Prodl, Mato Jajalo and Stefano Okaka are out injured for the visitors. Sebastian De Maio, Kevin Bonifazi and Samir in a three man defence have their task cut out tonight. The visitors will line up in a 3-5-2 formation with Kevin Lasagna and Ignacio Pussetto as the frontmen. Juventus Share Best Pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Other Stars From 2020 Training Sessions.

When is Juventus vs Udinese, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Juventus vs Udinese match in Serie A 2020-21 will take place on January 04, 2020 (Sunday mid-night). The match will be played at the Juventus Stadium and it is scheduled to begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Juventus vs Udinese, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of Juventus vs Udinese match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of Serie A 2020-21in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2HD channels to catch the live-action of clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Juventus vs Udinese, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Those fans unable to watch the game live on television can follow the game online. SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Sports Network, will be live streaming the Juventus vs Udinese match. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App or website to catch the live action of Serie A 2020-21 matches. Juventus have had time to regroup and come up with a plan to pass the Udinese test. There will not be many goals in this game but the hosts should claim all three points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2021 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).