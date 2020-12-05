Juventus vs Torino, Serie A 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Serial winners Juventus are six points adrift of AC Milan after 9 round of games in the Italian Serie A, which is a bit odd for them considering they rarely have had any competition in domestic football over the years. Manager Andrea Pirlo has an enormous job on his hand and there have been instances this season where his team selections point to lack of inexperience. The Bianconeri can ill-afford to fall further behind and hence the Torino game is a must-win for them. Torino are in a relegation battle at the moment with a single win in their last five games. It will take a revival of sorts from them to climb up the ladder. Cristiano Ronaldo & Team Juventus Prepare For Serie A 20220-21 Match Against Torino (See Pics).

In form, Alvaro Morata is suspended for two games following his dismissal last week. Paulo Dybala will partner Cristiano Ronaldo in the attacking third with Arthur and Adrian Rabiot the conventional central midfielders. Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa should provide the width for Juventus and the duo need to produce quality crosses for Ronaldo and co to latch on to. Matthijs de Light and Leonardo Bonucci remain the first choice centre-back pairing for the hosts and the duo will start. Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowksi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic & Others Become Top Goal-Scorers in Europe’s Top Five Leagues in 2020.

Torino will opt for a defensive 3-5-2 formation with Andrea Belotti and Simone Zaza as the two strikers. Tomas Rincon is the defensive midfielder in the squad and his job is to sit on top of the defence and protect the backline. The creative impetus lies with the likes of Karol Linetty and Soualiho Meite but they could well be marked out of the game.

When is Juventus vs Torino, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Juventus vs Torino match in Serie A 2020-21 will take place on December 05, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin and it is scheduled to begin at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Juventus vs Torino, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of Juventus vs Torino match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of Serie A 2020-21in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2HD channels to catch the live-action of clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Juventus vs Torino, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Those fans unable to watch the game live on television can follow the game online. SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Sports Network, will be live streaming the Juventus vs Torino match. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App or website to catch the live action of Serie A 2020-21 matches. Juventus have problems with draws this season with 5 already registered to their name. They should have little problems dispatching Torino though.

