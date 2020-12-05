The year 2020 will end in the next few weeks and we already have the top goal-scorers in Europe’s top five leagues. The year had about a three-months of hiatus where there was no live-action due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus. Many of the league and Champions League games were rescheduled. But once the live-action was back, the starts had made sure to give their best with their entertaining performances. In this season we had five names who went on to be the top goal-scorers in Europe’s top five leagues. Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowksi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic registering their names in Europe’s Top Five Leagues in 2020. Cristiano Ronaldo & Team Juventus Prepare For Serie A 20220-21 Match Against Torino (See Pics).

Cristiano Ronaldo:

We have said that a lot of times and we say this again. Just after missing out on his Ballon d’Or 2019-20, Cristiano Ronaldo has been blazing guns for his side. CR7 also began his new season with a bang. He scored eight goals in five appearances, including braces against Roma, Spezia and Cagliari, As of now, he has 29 goals in his tally.

Robert Lewandowski

The Ballon d'Or 2020-21 has been cancelled and had it not been called off, Robert Lewandowski would have walked away with the gong. In the past 18 months, he netted 55 goals which was quite a number. As of now, he has 27 goals this season.

Erling Haaland

This youngster from Borussia Dortmund has created ripples on and off the field. Earling Haaland is known for his crispy interviews and shorts answers. He netted 23 goals in the last season.

Ciro Immobile

Ciro Immobile became the highest goal-scorer in the Serie A last season. In this calendar year, the Lazio striker netted 23 goals in the season. He netted five goals in the last seven matches.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

While many of them thought that Zlatan Ibrahimovic was over but the 39-year-old led AC Milan to the European League. His contract with the club was only for six months but his prolific performances forced them to extend his contract. He has scored 20 goals in the calendar year.

The fans are expecting to have a great season in the year ahead. Tell us your favourite goal of these football stars in the comment section below.

