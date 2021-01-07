Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online: It is the clash of the minnows in the Indian Super League as Kerala Blasters take on Odisha FC. Both these clubs are having a season to forget so far with points difficult to come by. Odisha are yet to win a game this season with four losses in their last five matches. They are on course to claim the record for the fewest points accumulated in a season, should there be no massive upheaval in form. Kerala Blasters are just better than Odisha but it is clearly not good enough. They had a solitary win against Hyderabad but failed to build on that result. KBFC vs OFC, Dream11: Abdul Hakku, Jordan Murray & Jeakson Singh Thanunaojam Other Key Players Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Kerala Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna found a way to accommodate Sahal Abdul Samad in the playing eleven by promoting him as a left forward in a 4-3-3 formation. The Indian international had a dull game against Mumbai City FC and it will be interesting to see if he makes the cut again. Sandeep Singh and Costa Nhamoinesu in defence have not really clicked as a pair but nevertheless should continue against Odisha. KBFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips To Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Odisha have scored the fewest goals this season with 6 and the likes of Manuel Onwu, Diego Mauricio and Jerry need to improve their game. Gaurav Bora and Vinit Rai are dynamic midfielders but they rarely have got the opportunity to contribute offensively with Odisha under opposition pressure for most parts of the game. Manager Stuart Baxter has plenty of issues to sort out before the game and any further slip-ups could well see his exit.

When is Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played on January 07, 2021 (Thursday). The match will be held at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC ISL 2020-21 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also watch the Kerala Blasters vs Odish FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2020-21, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the KBFC vs OFC clash online for the fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream. Kerala Blasters will feel confident about getting a win against Odisha, considering their struggles. The first goal will be very crucial in this game and Odisha will want it to go their way.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2021 04:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).