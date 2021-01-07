Kerala Blasters will search for their second win this season when they play bottom-placed Odisha FC in their next Indian Super League (ISL) season 7 encounter. Odisha FC are still winless in ISL 2020-21 eight matches while Kerala Blasters’ only victory have come against Hyderabad FC. Both sides are at the wrong end of the table and need wins to keep themselves alive in the race for the playoffs. Kerala Blasters have six points and are at the penultimate position while Odisha are at the bottom with two points. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best playing XI for the Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC match should scroll down for all details.

Odisha FC have lost six matches of the eight they have played and have drawn the other two. Kerala Blasters, have lost four of their eight games. Odisha have conceded the most goals in ISL 2020-21 and have scored the lowest while Kerala Blasters have the second-worst records for goals conceded.

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Odisha FC custodian Arshdeep Singh (OFC) will be picked as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy side.

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Nishu Kumar (KBFC), Bakary Kone (KBFC) and Steven Taylor (OFC) will be picked as the three defenders for this fantasy side.

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Cole Alexander (OFC), Rahul KP (KBFC), Sahal Abdul Samad (KBFC) and Vincente Gomez (KBFC) should be picked as the four midfielders.

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Diego Mauricio (OFC), Jordan Murray (KBFC) and Facundo Pereyra (KBFC) will be the three forwards for this fantasy XI.

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Arshdeep Singh (OFC), Nishu Kumar (KBFC), Bakary Kone (KBFC), Steven Taylor (OFC), Cole Alexander (OFC), Rahul KP (KBFC), Sahal Abdul Samad (KBFC), Vincente Gomez (KBFC), Diego Mauricio (OFC), Jordan Murray (KBFC) and Facundo Pereyra (KBFC).

Vincente Gomez (KBFC) should be made the captain of this Dream11 fantasy XI while Odisha FC striker Diego Mauricio (OFC) can be made the vice-captain for the Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC match.

