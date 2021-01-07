Today we have the ISL 2020-21 match between Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC who will take on each other at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. his is the first time that the two teams are meeting each other in the Indian Super League 2020-21. In this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 details of the match. In this list, we shall bring to you the key players of the game. To name a few we have names like Abdul Hakku, Jordan Murray and Jeakson Singh Thanunaojam who are in the list of key players. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Abdul Hakkku

Abdul Hakku is one of the finest names in the Kerala Blasters FC camp. The 26-year-old is featured only in one game but had scored in the match. So if given a chance again, he could prove his mettle.

Jordan Murray

Jordan Murray, the forward from Kerala Blaster FC has scored a couple of goals in the tournament so far and has once again been an important name for the KBC. He is yet another player who could be an important name in your Dream11 list.

Jeakson Singh Thanunaojam

With one goal from six games, Jeakson Singh is one of the key players for KBFC. He has a passing accuracy of 78.04 per cent, and could certainly make an impact in the game.

Diego Mauricio

Netting three goals from eight games, the Brazilian has been quite a handy player for the Odisha FC Team. Since Odisha is desperate to get points this man could play a vital role.

Cole Alexander

With a passing accuracy of almost 74 per cent and a goal from seven games, Cole Alexander has been quite a good name for the Odisha FC Team. He could certainly shine on even today.

That's all we have for now and All the Best with your Dream11 team. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST and stay tuned to this space for more updates about the game.

