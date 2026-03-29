Madrid, March 29: French superstar Kylian Mbappe has firmly dismissed speculation in the Spanish media questioning his commitment to Real Madrid, insisting that both La Liga and Champions League ambitions remain his top priority despite looming international duties. The 2018 World Cup winner responded strongly to claims suggesting he could prioritise the French national team and conserve himself for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Colombia vs France International Friendly 2026 Match?.

Addressing the concerns in an interview with Telefoot, Mbappe made it clear that such narratives are misplaced. "Yes, of course I want to win with Real. In Spain, some people are a bit worried that I won’t play; they think I’ll just go straight to the World Cup. But it’s extremely important," Mbappe stated.

"We’re still competing in La Liga and the Champions League. In the Champions League, we’re going to face a big team, probably the most in-form side, and if there’s one team that can beat them, it’s Real Madrid," he added.

The French forward has recently returned from injury, making a brief appearance in the derby against Atletico Madrid before confirming his fitness with a goal for France against Brazil. Now fully fit, he is focused on the decisive stretch of the season. Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois Sidelined for Madrid Derby; UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Availability in Doubt.

Backing his star forward, Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa rubbished any concerns around Mbappe’s fitness or commitment, expressing confidence in his ability to handle both club and international responsibilities. "I see no problem with him going with his national team. If they call them up, it’s because they are very good," Arbeloa said.

Meanwhile, the 15-time Champions League winners Real Madrid will clash with German giant Bayern Munich in the first leg of the quarter finals on April 8. The match will be played at their home ground, Estadio Bernabeu, where their top prime player Mbappe, is expected to play a big role as they march towards their 16th title.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 08:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).