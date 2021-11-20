Lazio will host record champions Juventus in the latest round of Serie A 2021-22 fixtures. The Lazio vs Juventus clash will be played at the Stadio Olimpico Stadium in Rome on November 20, 2021 (Saturday). It has been a mixed campaign for both teams so far and they will be aiming for all three points. Meanwhile, fans searching for The Lazio vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli Takes a Swipe At Cristiano Ronaldo, Says Club Comes Before Anyone.

Juventus have made an inconsistent start to the season under returning manager Max Allegri as five wins in 12 games has seen the Bianconerri fall behind the race for the title. However, the record champions are fighting for the Champions League spots and a win in this fixture will take them closer to the top four. Meanwhile, Lazio under Mauricio Sarri have been solid so far and will aim to upset the giants and temporarily move into the UCL spots.

When is Lazio vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Lazio vs Juventus match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The game will be held on November 20, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Lazio vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Lazio vs Juventus match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Lazio vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Lazio vs Juventus match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

