Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Juventus has been something that's most talked about. Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini have had their say about Ronaldo's stint with Juventus and explained that the focus was only around CR7. Now, Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli took a swipe at Ronaldo. Agnelli during an interview said the club is bigger than anyone. The club chairman said that it was a pleasure to have Ronaldo at Juventus and one can only applaud him for the times he had made the fan rejoice. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores for Manchester United Against Tottenham Hotspurs in EPL 2021-22 As Red Devils Register 3-0 Win (Watch Video Highlights).

He only rued about the fact that they had to play him in an empty stadium for a year and a half. While taking a swipe at Ronaldo, Andrea Agnelli further said, "Alvaro Morata is right, though, it is the Juventus shirt that requires responsibility. Juventus is bigger than everyone than anyone who has participated. Juventus comes before anyone." Ronaldo shifted from Real Madrid to Juventus in 2018. CR7 had broken his 9-year-long stint with Los Blancos to be a part of the Italian club.

However, it was reported that Ronaldo was quite unhappy at Turin and was even boycotted by his teammates for being allowed to skip training for personal commitments. In fact, even Max Allegri had said that Ronaldo is a big player and he comes along with his entourage. Juventus' performance in the Serie A 2021-22 has been quite a mediocre one. They lost to Hallas Verona on Saturday by 1-2. On the other hand, Ronaldo has been doing well at Manchester United for now. He even scored a goal last night against Tottenham Hotspurs.

