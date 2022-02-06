PSG will travel to take on LOSC Lille in the latest round of the Ligue 1 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium in Lille on February 06, 2022 (late Sunday night) as both teams aim to register maximum points from the encounter. Meanwhile, fans searching for Lille vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PSG 0-0 Nice (5-6 Penalties), French Cup 2021-22: Lionel Messi Returns As Parisians Exit Coupe de France (Watch Video Highlights).

PSG are coming into the game on the back of a disappointing French Cup exit where they were defeated by Nice on penalties. However, Mauricio Pochettino will have players back from international duties and will be hoping for a different result this time around. Meanwhile, Lille saw their four-game undefeated run come to an end in the last round of fixtures and will be hoping to get back to winning ways this time around.

When is for Lille vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

Lille vs PSG match in Ligue 1 will be played at the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium in Lille on February 07, 2022 (Monday). The league clash has a scheduled start time of 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Lille vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Fans in India can watch the Lille vs PSG Ligue 1 match live on their television sets through Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcasters of Ligue 1 2021-22 matches in India. VH1 are likely to telecast the game on TV.

Lille vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Streaming Online in India

Football fans in India can also live stream the Lille vs PSG Ligue 1 2021-22 match on the Voot app and website. JioTV would also provide live streaming of this match in India.

