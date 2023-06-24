A special birthday for Lionel Messi, as he turns 36 on June 24, 2023. He will celebrate this birthday as the reigning World Champion for the first time. It has been a memorable year for him as he won the FIFA World Cup 2022 with Argentina and will leave Europe next to join Inter Miami, a USA-based club, for his future endeavours in club football. Ahead of that, on his special occasion, fans wish him a very happy birthday from the bottom of their hearts. Lionel Messi Birthday Special: A Look At Top Five Moments in FIFA World Cup 2022 Featuring the Argentina Star Footballer.

One of Messi's most memorable moments came last year in Qatar when he won the FIFA World Cup 2022, leading Argentina to their third title. The seven-time Ballon D'or winner had longed to win the coveted World Cup for a long time and his dream came true in Qatar last year when Argentina had an unforgettable time. After shockingly losing their first match to Saudi Arabia, Messi and his team rallied to win the trophy with a thrilling victory over France in the final.

THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME TURNED 36 YEARS TODAY. HAPPY BIRTHDAY LIONEL MESSI 🐐pic.twitter.com/Ih3jTbAnX1 — ACE (@FCB_ACEE) June 23, 2023

Happy 36th Birthday Lionel Messi The Ultimate Greatest Of All Time 👑#HappyBirthdayMessi pic.twitter.com/46GHvt9ilf — Ansul (@stoinisisking) June 23, 2023

The man who taught me to never give up, to fight against all odds to achieve your dream. Happy 36th Birthday to the Greatest, Lionel Messi. 🐐pic.twitter.com/0xaoluHIGP — Vigilante➐ (@vigil_nte) June 23, 2023

Happy 36th Birthday Lionel Messi ❤️ Words can't describe how much I Love You, The More I Watch You The More I Become Speechless. Football is Blessed To Have You . HBD to the Greatest Of All Time 🐐🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/P9g89dJjQE — A_ (@Kohlifier) June 23, 2023

Happy birthday the king of football Lionel Messi🐐 🎂🎉🎈 pic.twitter.com/ewnJY8V8SO — Md Sohel (@MdSohel53019819) June 23, 2023

"Happy 36th Birthday" to GOAT Lionel Messi.🎂🍰💐👑 36 is just a number. After what you have given the national team in the last 2 years, we don't want anything more from you. We just want to see you play on the field. Thank you very much from the bottom of Albiceleste's heart. pic.twitter.com/clN1tHWRHF — Albiceleste News 🏆 (@AlbicelesteNews) June 23, 2023

Happy 36th birthday to the greatest of all time Lionel Messi🇦🇷🐐 pic.twitter.com/6MViZ0P8Tf — Messiologist (@breathMessi23) June 23, 2023

HAPPY BIRTHDAY LIONEL MESSI 💙🐐 The most decorated player in the world. Idolizing you was the one of the great things i ever made. I cant remember any other day i was actually smiled so hard recently but that night at Qatar. Thanks for cherishing my life. Enjoy Miami, Goat 🇦🇷💙. pic.twitter.com/2FDdqFDox2 — Heymaanathan GR ❤⚡ (@DeanoTheRedd) June 23, 2023

The FIFA World Cup 2022 winner's future was uncertain after he left PSG at the end of the season, choosing not to renew his contract with the French giants. Speculations mounted about his possible return to Barcelona, with many reports linking him with a move to Saudi Arabia as well. But in the end, it was Inter Miami in USA's Major League Soccer (MLS) which won the race to acquire Messi's signature. In an interview, the star player himself confirmed his move to the US after leaving PSG.

