Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Jurgen Klopp Pick His Favourite Between the Two Football Greats

Lionel Messi and Cristiano are two of the greatest players of their generation and after ruling the football world for more than a decade, they are often being compared to each other by fans and pundits. Now the most recent person to give his opinion on the eternal debate is Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. In a recent interview, the German revealed that he prefers the Barcelona magician but stated that the Juventus superstar was a ‘perfect player’. How Jurgen Klopp Transformed Liverpool From 'Doubters' to 'Serial Winners'.

Jurgen Klopp stated that Cristiano Ronaldo is a physical specimen but Lionel Messi makes football looks simple. ‘For me Messi, but I couldn't admire Ronaldo more than I do already,’ the Liverpool manager said during a chat with YouTube channel freekickerz. CR7, Son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Practise Football in Garden Ahead of Return to Juventus Training Session.

‘We've played against both already and both are almost impossible to defend. But Messi has much lower physical requirements from birth on. If you could paint yourself a perfect player, it would have Ronaldo's height, he could jump and run as high or quick as Ronaldo can do.’ Klopp added.

‘And on the other side there is the small Messi who makes everything look so simple. And therefore I like him maybe a little bit more as a player on the pitch. But Cristiano is also an absolutely incredible player.’ The Reds boss added further.

Speaking of Jurgen Klopp, the German is well on his way to lead Liverpool to their first domestic league title in over 30 years. The Premier League is currently suspended due to the pandemic, but reports suggest that the competition could restart soon, most possibly next month.