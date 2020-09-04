Lionel Messi’s transfer saga enters another day. The Argentine’s future has swung wild pendulums without him even speaking his word. Messi was reported to have signed a five-year mega-deal with Manchester City and was only waiting for a green signal from Barcelona having already told the Catalan club of his desire to leave this summer. But in a recent turn of events, Messi is, again reportedly, not only keen on staying at Barcelona for another season but is also open to signing a new two-year contract to prolong his stay at Camp Nou. Meanwhile, stay tuned for all live updates and latest reports on Lionel Messi transfer news and his proposed move from Barcelona. Lionel Messi to Make Barcelona U-Turn? Argentina Star Is ‘90% Likely’ to Stay at Camp Nou This Summer, Say Reports.

Messi’s father and agent Jorge Messi met Barcelona club president Josep Maria Bartomeu for showdown talks for the last two days and nothing is said to have progressed between them. Messi is adamant in leaving Barcelona this summer. Lionel Messi to Stay at Camp Nou? No Agreement as Jorge Messi Father of Argentina Star Meets Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu.

The 33-year-old stunned the world when he sent a burofax to the club to reveal his intention to depart Barcelona after 20 seasons at his boyhood club. The Champions League humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich and a trophyless campaign added to the club’s failure to win the UCL in the last four seasons is said to have triggered the thought of leaving in Messi’s mind.

His father though told reporters on Wednesday post his meeting with Bartomeu that staying at Camp Nou for this season was one option for Messi. Barcelona have not only pleaded with the Argentine to remain at the club but have also reportedly offered a two-year new contract, which will him earning more than he does now.

Meanwhile, in case he leaves, Manchester City are the overwhelming favourites for his signature with Pep Guardiola eager to reunite with his former player and chase Champions League glory one final time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2020 11:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).