Lionel Messi will join Manchester City this summer, feels Barcelona presidential candidate Toni Freixa. Messi, 33, stunned everyone with a burofax to the club last Tuesday where he revealed his desire to leave Barcelona in this transfer window. The Argentine is said to have been left extremely discontent with the club’s performance in the last couple of seasons and wants to leave. Pep Guardiola’s Man City are the firm favourites to sign the six-time Ballon d’Or winner with many recent reports stating that the club have already prepared a deal to bring Messi to the Etihad and are only waiting for Barcelona to sanction the move. Lionel Messi Transfer News Latest Update: Argentine Skips Barcelona Training Session Amid Manchester City Rumours.

Many at Barcelona and fans worldwide are of the view that perhaps the Argentine could remain at the club if President Josep Maia Bartomeu resigns and leaves the club. But according to members of the board that is highly unlikely. Bartomeu has already officially informed that he will quit if Messi publicly calls for it and also announces his decision to stay at Camp Nou. Lionel Messi vs Barcelona: Noticed There Was ‘Drama’ Between Them Even Before UCL 2019–20 Quarter-Final Match, Claims Bayern Munich Defender Jerome Boateng.

Barcelona at present are at loggerheads with each other. Messi and his camp believe a particular clause in his current Barcelona contract allows him to leave for free. But the club have insisted that the clause expired in June. The clause reportedly required Messi to inform the club at least 20 days before the season ended. Barcelona have also got a La Liga ruling in their favour which echoed the Barcelona’s statement that any club wanting to sign Messi this season must pay his 700 million Euros release—clause.

Messi has a year remaining in his Barcelona contract and could still leave as a free agent next June unless Barcelona manage to keep him this season and also tie him down to a new contract. Freixa, who will be running for Barcelona football club’s presidential role in next year’s elections, believes that the player has already decided and that his decision is ‘irreversible’.

“As I have heard from several sides, the decision the player has come to is one that has matured over several years and is irrevocable,” Freixa was quoted as saying By Goal. “I don't believe that there is any going back,” he said.

The former lawyer also explained that Messi’s desire to leave Barcelona is driven by the clubs’ failure to win any trophy this season and also the repeated Champions League failures for the last four seasons. Barcelona conceded a two-point lead to lose the La Liga title to rivals Real Madrid and were then battered 2-8 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals. The club ended the season without a single trophy in the cabinet making it the first time since 2007-08 that they have failed to win any silverware.

“Messi is a player who strives for maximum success. He alone cannot achieve maximum success, he needs a team for that. He does not have one,” said Freixa. “Since the treble in 2015, Champions League success is missing. That is what concerns him. His decision is due to the negative sporting development of the team in recent years.”

He also feels that a reunion with former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola is the most likely for the Argentine. “I think a move to Man City is likely. With Pep, Messi experienced his most brilliant years in Barcelona,” he added. “It would only be logical if both of them worked together again. City, like almost all English clubs, also has the financial means to build a team that can win anything.”

Recent reports suggest Messi is close to joining Man City this summer. His father was recently reported to have flown to Manchester to talk with the Premier League club hierarchy over a potential move. City are also said to be ready with a sensational bid which might include players plus cash to complete the deal for Messi.

