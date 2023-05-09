In a massive development, Lionel Messi is set to join Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal at the end of the season. According to AFP, the Argentina star would be joining the Saudi Arabian outfit on a €400m per year contract. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been rumoured to leave PSG at the end of the season when his contract runs out and speculations about his departure from the French capital increased after the France champions suspended him for his trip to Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi to Join Al-Hilal

