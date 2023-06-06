Is Lionel Messi's transfer to Barcelona confirmed? Well, that is what it seems at the moment, if one is to go by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo's posts from her verified Facebook account. One of the posts she made features an edited picture of Messi wearing a Barcelona shirt with the caption, "Come back home Leo!" In another post, she is seen in a picture with Messi where the caption read, "Goodbye, Paris! Hello Barcelona! Can’t wait for the next chapter of our life." These posts certainly allude to the fact that Messi is returning to Barcelona after leaving PSG. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Argentina Star Reportedly Asks Representatives to Postpone Al-Hilal Move to 2024.

See Antonela Roccuzzo's Posts Here

One More Post Pointing at Messi's Return to Barcelona

