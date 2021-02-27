Lionel Messi’s future at Barcelona remains unclear as the Argentine is yet to sign a new deal with the Catalan giants and there are no further advancements regarding the extension of his contract, which expires in June. The 33-year-old expressed his desire to leave the club in the summer but after a lengthy transfer saga, decided to see out his contract with the Spanish side and continue for another year. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Manchester City Lower Argentine's Contract Offer.

Lionel Messi is yet to make a decision about his future after wanting to leave and according to Marca, staying at Barcelona is a possible option for the club captain. The 33-year-old wanted an exit under Josep Maria Bartomeu but a lot has changed since the former president’s resignation towards the end of last year. Manchester City Deny Approaching Barcelona Captain Regarding Potential Transfer.

Barcelona will elect a new president in March and it is understood that Lionel Messi will take a decision after holding talks with the new chief. Continuing at Barcelona is a very realistic option for the Argentine as the six-time Ballon d’Or winner remains patient about his future and is keeping himself away from any rumours and speculations.

According to the publication, Lionel Messi and his father and agent, Jorge Messi are not listening to any offers from other clubs nor have been in contact with anyone despite the 33-year-old being eligible to agree on a pre-contract with foreign teams.

Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain are tipped as the clubs to sign Lionel Messi if he decides to leave Barcelona in the summer. However, the 33-year-old’s future will depend on what kind of offer and sporting project the new president is able to come up with.

