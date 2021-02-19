Lionel Messi’s future still remains to be sorted out as with the Barcelona captain in the final few months of his contract in Catalonia, no new advancements have been made regarding an improved deal. Manchester City are one of the sides tipped to be the favourites to sign the 33-year-old but the Premier League have denied making any contact with the Argentine superstar about a potential move. Lionel Messi Distances Himself From PSG Rumours, To Decide Future In Summer.

Sky Sports News have stated that Manchester City have told the publication that no contact has been made with the Barcelona captain despite him becoming a free agent in the summer. A spokesperson from the club said that no offers have been made to the Argentine either in the summer, or since, and there are no talks. Barcelona To Sue Spanish Newspaper El Mundo for Publishing Details of Lionel Messi’s Current Deal.

Manchester City are understood to be the front runners in the Lionel Messi race after the 33-year-old asked to leave Barcelona last summer. The Argentine is in the final months of his contract with the Catalan club and is yet to pen a new deal, with him being able to agree on a pre-contract with any other club.

It is understood that Lionel Messi hasn’t made any decision regarding his future just yet and will decide once the season reaches its conclusion of when a new Barcelona president is elected in March.

It was earlier reported that Manchester City are ready to offer a huge five-year contract to the Barcelona ace to lure him to Etihad in the summer. French giants Paris Saint-German are also in the race to sign the 33-year-old and are willing to match the Argentine’s wage demands who according to leaked contract earns around £492 million at the moment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2021 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).