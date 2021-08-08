Liverpool are involved in a pre-season game against Athletic Bilbao at the Merseyside, looking to build some much-needed momentum ahead of the Premier League season. Last season, the Reds saw their title challenge collapse due to a plethora of injuries to key players particularly defender Virgil Van Dijk. Although they did well to qualify for Europe on the last day of the campaign, Jurgen Klopp will look to get his team fighting for the titles again. Opponents Athletic Bilbao made it to the finals of the Copa Del Rey last season and can be a difficult team to beat on their day. Like Liverpool, they have two friendlies lined up in two days to cap off their pre-season tour. Liverpool Celebrate Captain Jordan Henderson’s 10-Year Anniversary at the Club, See Tweet.

Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez both enjoyed valuable game time against Bologna and the duo should start against Bilbao too. Thiago Alcantara has a minor injury that has prevented him from training with the first team but he should be available for Liverpool’s league opener with Norwich City. Jordan Henderson should be given a few minutes as the Reds’ skipper continues to build his fitness after a gruelling campaign with England. Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota have impressed in the friendlies so far and Jurgen Klopp will need a way to accommodate the two in the starting eleven.

Athletic Bilbao will have Iker Muniain and Yeray Alvarez available for selection despite the players not being at their peak fitness. Inaki Williams, who has long been linked with a move to Anfield, could enthral the fans with his goal scoring exploits in front of thousands of Reds supporters. Unai Simon is away for national duties as he seeks a gold medal for Spain in the Olympics.

When is Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao, Club Friendly Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao pre-season match will be played at Anfield in Manchester on August 08, 2021 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to begin at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao, Club Friendly Football Match?

Fans will not be able to watch the Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao friendly match on their TV channels as there are no official broadcasters of the game.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao, Club Friendly Football Match?

Fans can catch the Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao, friendly match action on online platforms. Fans can tune into LFC TV and LFCTV GO to watch the live streaming but need to buy a subscription first. Liverpool at home are always the favourites against any team and this match is no different. Expect the Reds to clinch a 2-0 win.

