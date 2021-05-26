Looks like Luis Suarez is hurt with the way Barcelona has treated him during his stint with the former club. Just after Atletico Madrid winning the La Liga 2021 title, he had taken a jibe at Barca and thanked his current club. Now, once again Suarez has slammed Barcelona and Ronald Koeman in his recent statement. He said that the Barcelona coach has no personality. "Koeman after saying that he did not count on me then told me ‘if tomorrow it is not solved, I will count on you [against Villarreal]," he said during an interview. Real Madrid & Barcelona Congratulate Atletico Madrid for Winning La Liga 2020-21 Title (Read Tweets).

The former Barcelona player had also revealed that no one from Barcelona or even Joseph Maria Bartomeu did not congratulate him after winning the league title. In fact, Luis went on to say that he was about to send a photo to them. In the interview, Luis Suarez went on to say that the board had contacted him for convincing Lionel Messi to stay back at the club. The same had happened during Antoine Greizmann.

"Why didn’t they call me when they wanted me to leave? Let them come and explain it to me, or for the coach to come and tell me that he doesn’t count on me because he wants another striker," he said during an interview. Suarez scored 21 goals in 30 league games for Atletico this term. 11 of these goals were game-winning ones. So It would be safe to say that Suarez played quite an important role in Atletico Madrid winning the title.

