Luis Suarez Expected to Start Against Mallorca After Injury Return, Says ‘Playing Without Spectators Will Be Peculiar’

Luis Suarez (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Luis Suarez could make his first start in four months when Barcelona visit Mallorca for their first 2019-20 La Liga encounter post the COVID-19 halt. Suarez, who was sidelined since January after undergoing surgery on his right knee, was set to miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season but with the coronavirus pandemic putting football on a three-month halt, the Uruguayan is in line to make a comeback and start against Mallorca. Spanish top-flight football is set to resume on June 11 after a three-month hiatus with the Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis. Barcelona play their first match two days later. Lionel Messi Injured? Barcelona Star’s Missed Training Session Raises Concern Ahead of La Liga 2019–20 Return.

The 33-year-old was asked about the expectations of playing club football at this time of the year when under normal circumstances, most players will be on vacation or in pre-season preparing for the next season. "We are not used to playing in so much heat in the middle of summer. We are adapting to playing without a crowd which will be peculiar," Suarez told Barcelona club’s website. La Liga 2019–20 Resumes: From Lionel Messi to Luis Suarez, Take a Look at Top Five Goalscorers and Assist Makers of This Season.

"We will continue to focus on winning games to win the league title, which is what we all want. As time goes on, everything is getting back to normal, despite the death of so many people," he added. In an ideal world, Suarez would have been still recuperating from his knee surgery and preparing for the next season having already missed the final three months of the previous season.

But with COVID-19 changing most things, the striker is still training to help Barcelona win the league this season and he is glad to still have some part in deciding the fate of this season. "I feel very good, adapting to training with my team-mates,” said Suarez. “Returning after an injury is always difficult because you are a little scared but I'm enjoying being back.”

Barcelona led Real Madrid by two points in the La Liga points table when the season froze and will hope to keep the lead intact and clinch their consecutive league title. Barcelona are currently on 58 points from 27 matches while Real have 56 from the same number of games.