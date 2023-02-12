League leaders Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw in their latest English Premier League 2022-23 match against Brentford at Emirates Stadium, London. After a goalless first half, it was Arsenal's January window signing, Leandro Trossard who helped them to take the lead in the 66th minute. The Bees however made a comeback as English forward Ivan Toney netted his 14th goal of the EPL 2022-23 season. Both teams then tried to force a winner, but neither succeeded to do so. You can watch the Arsenal vs Brentford match highlights here. 'LaLiga Ke Pathaan aur Tiger!', LaLiga Instagram Uses Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Movie Reference For Luka Modric and Sergio Busquets.

Arsenal 1–1 Brentford

