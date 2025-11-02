Manchester City vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Manchester City will have the opportunity to get closer to league leaders Arsenal in the Premier League when they take on Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s men lost to Aston Villa in their last game and it is imperative they make a statement here. Arsenal seem to be running with the title as things stand but Pep Guardiola knows a string of victories coupled with loss of momentum for the rivals can quickly change fortunes. Opponents Bournemouth are second in the league table and head into this fixture without a defeat in the last five matches which includes two wins. EPL 2025-26 Schedule: Get Full English Premier League Matchweek 10 Football Fixtures and Time Table Online With UK and IST Timings

Erling Haaland will lead the attack for Manchester City and he will be supported by the attacking quartet of Phil Foden, Tijjani Reijnders, and wingers Savinho and Jeremy Doku. Nico Gonzalez will play as the central defensive midfielder in the continued absence of Rodri. Josko Gvardiol will partner Ruben Dias in the central defence for the hosts.

Bournemouth will opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation with Eli Junior Kroupi spearheading their attack. Antoine Semenyo and Ben Doak will use their pace to attack from the wide areas with Marcus Tavernier coming up with the creative play in the middle of the park. Alex Scott and Tyler Adams will sit back and shield the backline for the visitors.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth EPL 2025-26 Match Details

Match Manchester City vs Bournemouth Date November 2 Time 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Etihad Stadium, Manchester Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Manchester City will welcome Bournemouth for a Premier League 2025-26 match on Sunday, November 2. The Man City vs Bournemouth EPL 2025-26 match will be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, and commences at 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Manchester United 4-2 Brighton, Premier League 2025-26: Bryan Mbeumo Hits Brace as Red Devils Move Into Top Four on Points Table.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Manchester City vs Bournemouth live telecast viewing option will be available on the Star Sports Select HD TV channels. For Man City vs Bournemouth online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Man City vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Bournemouth are in good form at the moment but Manchester City at Etihad will find a way to secure crucial three points.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2025 11:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).