Manchester City vs Burnley, Premier League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Manchester City will hope to return back to winning ways after two winless league matches when they host Burnley at the Etihad on November 28, 2020 (Saturday). City were held to 1-1 draw by Liverpool at home and then lost 0-2 at Tottenham Hotspur. Their opponents Burnley registered their first league win this season with a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at home. Both sides have struggled for form in the Premier League and lie at the bottom half of the points table. MCI vs BUR Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Manchester City vs Burnley Football Match.

Burnley are just a point clear of the relegation zone and have five points after eight rounds. They dealt a major blow ahead of the match after goalkeeper Nick Pope was ruled out with a head injury. Burnley will also miss Robbie Brady and Dale Stephens while midfielder Jack Cork is a long-term absentee. City, who are placed 14th with three wins and as many draws in eight matches, have their full squad available for the first time this season.

When is Manchester City vs Burnley, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester City vs Burnley match will be played on November 28, 2020 (Saturday). The match will take place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and it is scheduled to begin on 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Burnley, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Manchester City vs Burnley match on Star Sports channels. Star India Network is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2020-21 in India. So fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to catch the live action on television.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Burnley, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans who are not able to live telecast the MCI vs BUR match on television can follow it live online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the Manchester City vs Burnley Premier League match online for fans in India.

