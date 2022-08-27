Defending champions Manchester City will eye a return to winning ways when they face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, August 27. The match would be contested at the Etihad Stadium and is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Pep Guardiola's side had a 100% record this season in the Premier League up until the last match where they had to play out of their skins to settle for a 3-3 draw against Newcastle United. They came back from being 3-1 down to levelling the scores and even having the opportunity of scoring a winner. However, that was not to be as Newcastle were awarded a point for their gritty performance. Cristiano Ronaldo Didn’t Post for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, ‘Sunday the King Plays’ Is an OLD Instagram Comment and Not for Virat Kohli or Babar Azam!

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have shown fighting spirit ever since losing to Arsenal in the Premier League opening game. They drew 1-1 against Liverpool and defeated Aston Villa in their last match in the league. They would head into this contest with loads of confidence and hope that they end up with maximum points on offer.

When is Manchester City vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Etihad Stadium. The game will be held on August 27, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace match.

