An old comment on Instagram by Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has resurfaced and wrongly attributed to the upcoming India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2022. The platform is all set for the two teams to lock horns in the cricket tournament on Sunday, August 28. Amid all the excitement, a comment by Cristiano Ronaldo that reads ‘Sunday The King Plays’ followed by a thumbs-up emoji has gone viral. Fans from both sides are making it appear as if Ronaldo posted this caption for their star players, Virat Kohli of India and Babar Azam of Pakistan, respectively. However, that’s far from the truth. The 36-year-old football GOAT had made this comment almost a month ago, announcing his return to the Manchester United side after a bit of a gap. He had replied to one of the fan’s comments announcing his return to the side for a friendly match against Rayo Vallecano.

Cristiano Ronaldo Neither Posted For Virat Kohli and India

Nor For Babar Azam and Pakistan

Even Cristiano Ronaldo knows! Babar Azam in action on Sunday 👑🐐#AsiaCup2022 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/UUN0ymU5mU — Farid Khan 🇵🇰🇹🇷 (@_FaridKhan) August 25, 2022

So, What Was That Comment For? Here's The Answer

Cristiano Ronaldo announces he’s back with Manchester United team as he’s gonna play friendly game vs Rayo Vallecano: “Sunday, the king plays”, he just commented. 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFC Here’s his message on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/HrPzk0Rzur — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)