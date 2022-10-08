Manchester City will have the chance to top of the English Premier League when it takes on Southampton at the Etihad Stadium. The ascend to the zenith of the table may be short-lived with Arsenal in action against Liverpool, but nevertheless, it will put a lot of pressure on the Gunners to reciprocate with a win. The defending champions annihilated city rivals Manchester United in their last fixture to make a statement once again. Their squad is one of the bests in Europe if not the best and despite being early on in the season, they are the team to beat. Opponents Southampton is 16th in the league and in terrible form with four defeats in their last five. It will need a massive effort from them to come away with a positive result from Etihad. Manchester City versus Southampton will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 7:30 PM IST. Rafael Leao Transfer News: Tottenham Hotspur Join Chelsea in Race To Sign AC Milan Star

Kyle Walker is out for a considerable amount of time for Manchester City after undergoing groin surgery. Kalvin Philips and John Stones are also out of the matchday squad and there is the likelihood of Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake forming a partnership in defence. Erling Haaland is like a goal-scoring machine and it will not be a surprise if he bags yet another hat trick. Jack Grealish is slowly improving at City and he has an important few games coming up. Rodri should return to the base of midfield with Ilkay Gundogan dropping to the bench.

Romeo Lavia and Tino Livramento are out for Southampton and there is no update on their comeback dates. Adam and Stuart Armstrong are the key players in the attacking third as they are both blessed with pace and trickery. James Ward-Prowse in midfield is a warrior and he will need to be on top of his game to wrestle the control of the contest away from Manchester City.

When is Manchester City vs Southampton, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester City vs Southampton Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Etihad Stadium. The game will be held on October 8, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Southampton, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Southampton match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Southampton, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Southampton match. It could be a goal fest yet again for Manchester City as they are simply unstoppable at the moment.

