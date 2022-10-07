Tottenham Hotspur is said to have harboured an interest in signing Rafael Leao, joining the race with Chelsea. The Portugal striker has had good form and no wonder, he finds himself as one of the top attacking targets in Europe. The AC Milan forward has attracted attention from Chelsea. Now, fellow Premier League rivals Spurs too have reportedly showed their interest in acquiring his services. Arsenal 3-0 Bodo/Glimt, UEFA Europa League 2022-23: Gunners Go Top With Comfortable Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

According to multiple sources, Spurs are willing to cash in on the player and have reportedly offered him a big salary to lure him to North London. Italian entrepreneur and sports director, Fabio Cordella, said, "There are clubs that have offered even ten million a year to Leao. Saying Chelsea is not silly, but there are other English clubs on him, including Tottenham." Chelsea had tried to sign the striker in the summer transfer window but failed in their attempt in doing so.

The young forward was recently in Stamford Bridge where he competed against the hosts for AC Milan. He did not score a goal as his side went down 0-3 to Graham Potter's Chelsea. Leao was in terrific form last season and was one of the main reasons why AC Milan were crowned the new Serie A champions. He had 14 goals and 12 assists last season.

