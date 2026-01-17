Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Old Trafford prepares to host the 198th Manchester Derby on 17 January, as Manchester United welcome rivals Manchester City for a high-stakes Premier League 2025-26 encounter. The match marks a significant turning point for the hosts, as club legend Michael Carrick takes charge of his first game as head coach following the recent departure of Ruben Amorim. With Manchester City currently chasing league leaders Arsenal and United desperate to climb from seventh place, the tactical battle between Carrick and Pep Guardiola is set to be the weekend's headline fixture. EPL 2025–26: Ruben Amorim to Enzo Maresca, List of English Premier League Managers Sacked in the Ongoing Season.

Manchester Derby Facts

Category Details Tournament English Premier League 2025–26 Date 17 January 2026 Kick-off Time 6:00 PM IST Venue Old Trafford, Manchester TV Channel (India) Star Sports Select 1 / HD Live Stream (India) JioHotstar Referee Anthony Taylor

How to Watch Manchester United vs Manchester City Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Manchester United vs Manchester City match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select 1 TV channels, subject to scheduling. Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as Head Coach on Long-Term Deal Following Enzo Maresca's Exit From Premier League Club.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Team News and Key Players

Manchester United enter a new era under Michael Carrick, who was appointed just days ago. The Red Devils are boosted by the return of Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo from international duty, though they remain without the injured Matthijs de Ligt and the suspended Shea Lacey. United have struggled for consistency lately, winning just one of their last six matches, but they remain a formidable side at Old Trafford.

Manchester City arrive in strong form but face a defensive crisis. Pep Guardiola will be without key centre-backs Ruben Dias, John Stones, and Josko Gvardiol due to injuries. Despite these absences, City are on a 13-game unbeaten streak across all competitions and recently secured a dominant FA Cup win. The focus will be on Erling Haaland, who currently leads the league's scoring charts, as he looks to exploit a reshuffled United backline.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2026 11:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).