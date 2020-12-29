Manchester United have the chance to go second in the English Premier League when it faces Wolves in a crunch mid-week game at Old Trafford. With Leicester City dropping points against Crystal Palace and Everton’s game called off yesterday, the Red Devils have the golden opportunity to give their title hopes a real push. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have been in fine form ever since getting dumped out of the Champions League but with games coming in thick and fast, they can ill afford to let their guards down. Opponents Wolves are 11th in the league but have this habit of turning up for big games. Having played Manchester United on several occasions last season, playing away from home will not faze them much. Edinson Cavani Gives Another Dimension to Manchester United, Believes Marcus Rashford.

Victor Lindelof’s back issues have come back to haunt him again and the Swedish international is all but out of the contest. Marcus Rashford suffered a shoulder injury towards the closing stages of the Leicester City game and he will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability. Paul Pogba, who looks set to leave Manchester United towards the end of the season, could be given a start alongside Nemanja Matic.

Jonny Otto and Raul Jimenez are long term absentee for Wolves while Leander Dendoncker misses out with a muscle problem. Fabio Silva has been brilliant for Wolves, leading the attack in the absence of Raul Jimenez. Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves in a double pivot in midfield hold the key for the visitors as they will look to wrestle control of the game.

When is Manchester United vs Wolves, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester United vs Wolves match in Premier League 2020-21 will take place on December 30, 2020 (Tuesday mid-night). The match will be played at the Old Trafford and will begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Wolves, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Wolves match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2021-21 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels and catch live action on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Wolves, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Premier League 2020-21 can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports. So fans can either download the Disney+ Hotstar app or log onto the website, to watch the live streaming of Manchester United vs Wolves match. Wolves is a tough game for any club in English football due to the way they set themselves up but given the free flowing football United are playing at the moment, they just might cross the line.

