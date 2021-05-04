Right before Manchester City vs Paris Saint Germain semi-final, there was a video that worried all fans of the French side. Kylian Mbappe was seen limping on his arrival to Manchester City. Needless to say that this was a cause of concern for the PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino. Kylian Mbappe has been the top scorer for the French side and is currently having a calf injury. The youngster has scored 25 goals this season and his absence could prove to be quite fatal for the team. Manchester City vs PSG, UCL 2020–21 Semi-Final Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Leg 2 Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

There have been mixed reports of Mbappe featuring in the tie against Manchester City. Mauricio Pochettino spoke about Mbappe's fitness and said that he has one more day to go for the game and his fitness will be assessed. “We need to assess Kylian, today he’s going to start individual training sessions and see if he’ll be with the team,” Pochettino told a news conference. “It’s still one day, we didn’t decide and we will see tomorrow," he further explained.

The EPL side already leading the game with a couple of away goals. Manchester City won the first leg of the game 2-1. All thanks to Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahez who scored goals at the 64th and 71st minute of the match respectively. Back then in the first leg of the tournament, the home team was leading with one goal within the first few minutes of the game.

