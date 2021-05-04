Paris Saint Germain have all to do in the second leg of the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League against Manchester City. Trailing 1-2 in the tie against Pep Guardiola’s men and heading to Etihad to turn around things is never an easy task for any manager but Mauricio Pochettino has previous happy memories at the ground in Europe with Tottenham Hotspur. PSG have some amazing talent in attack, much of whom were nullified in the home leg in Paris. They are well capable of getting the away goals tonight if Manchester City offer them any space. For Manchester City, the wait for reaching the finals of Europe’s main event has been long and painful. Pep Guardiola will want his men to be fully focused on the job at hand as an upset is always around the corner in this competition. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for the Manchester City vs PSG match should scroll down for all relevant information. Lionel Messi Extends His Support to EPL & Other Clubs As They Boycott Social Media.

Ruben Dias is all set to return for Manchester City after being given a breather against Crystal Palace. The Portuguese centre-back along with John Stones have been terrific for the majority of the season and need to be at their best to stop the likes of Neymar and co. Bernardo Silva should start as the false nine again with Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden on the flanks. In midfield, Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne are the enforcers and PSG may find it difficult to break their superior passing play. MCI vs PSG Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Football Match.

Idrissa Gueye is absent for PSG after picking up a red card in the first leg following a horror challenge. Marco Verratti is set to partner Leandro Paredes in midfield with Neymar as the playmaker. Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria will have to be at their best on the wings with Mauro Icardi up top. Marquinhos is a threat from set-pieces but needs improvement in his defensive game.

When is Manchester City vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Semi-Final Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Manchester City vs PSG match in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 semi-final will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The game will be held on May 05 (Tuesday midnight) and it is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Manchester City vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

The live telecast of the Manchester City vs PSG match in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 semi-finals will be available in the Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels on television in India.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also watch the free live streaming online of Manchester City vs PSG match live on the SonyLiv app as well as the website. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the live streaming of the game on the JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps respectively.

PSG will need to attack from the onset and that means they will leave spaces behind for Manchester City to capitalize on. Expect the hosts to make their first Champions League final under Pep Guardiola.

