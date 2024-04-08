Table toppers Mumbai City FC will be taking on the number three placed Odisha FC in their next match of the Indian Super League 2024. Mumbai City have been in red-hot form and won 13 games out of 20 played so far in ISL 2023-24. On the other hand, Odisha have also done well in the tournament and won 11 games out of 20 matches. The major Indian domestic football tournament is almost ending as seven of the five playoff teams have already been decided. ISL 2023–24: Mohun Bagan Boost Title Hopes With 1–0 Win Over Punjab FC.

The Mumbai City FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Odisha FC and FC Goa are already in the playoffs whereas Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC, Punjab FC, Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United, East Bengal and Chennaiyin FC are fighting for the last two spots.

Mumbai City FC are currently undefeated from the last five games whereas Odisha FC as well are coming into the match after winning their last match. The result of the match won't have much effect on the points table.

When Is Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule? (Date, time and Venue)

The Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Monday, April 8. The venue for the exciting match is the Mumbai Sports Arena in Mumbai. ISL 2023–24: NorthEast United Boost Playoff Hopes With 2–0 Win Over Struggling Kerala Blasters

Where To Watch Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast on Television?

Indian football is gaining huge popularity at the moment and Sports18 has broadcasting rights for the ISL season 10. The Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel.

How To Watch Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Online?

Online streaming of the match is also available for football fans. The Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC game can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

