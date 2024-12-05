Odisha Football Club is all set to lock horns with the Mumbai City Football Club in match week 11 of the Indian Super League 2024-25 edition. In their last ISL 2024-25 outing, Odisha FC defeated Sunil Chhetri's Bengaluru FC by a scoreline of 4-2. Diego Mauricio came up with a stunning brace. Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Mourtada Fall scored a goal each, which helped Odisha dominate Bengaluru. Despite not having the majority of the ball possession, Odisha's final third was phenomenal as they pierced through Bengaluru's defence to secure an important win. Odisha now resides at the 4th spot in the ISL 2024-25 points table. ISL 2024–25: FC Goa Brush Hyderabad FC 2–0 Aside in Manolo Marquez's 100th League Game.

Mumbai City FC are at the eighth spot in the ISL 2024-25 points table. In their last ISL 2024-25 outing, Mumbai City secured a narrow 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC. Mumbai City have been able to secure three wins till now out of nine matches played so far. Odisha FC seems like a strong side but during the last ISL season, Mumbai City were also doing great. ISL 2024-25 season have proven to be a tough one for Mumbai City.

When is Odisha vs Mumbai City, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date , Time and Venue

Odisha FC will host Mumbai City at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on December 5. The Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 match will commence at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out the Odisha vs Mumbai City match viewing options below.

Where to Watch Odisha vs Mumbai City, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

The official broadcast partner for ISL 2024-25 in India are Viacom18. Fans can find live telecast viewing options for the Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC match on Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check out the Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC streaming options below. ISL 2024–25: Khalid Jamil Praises Team Effort in Jamshedpur FC’s 3–1 Victory Over Mohammedan Sporting Club.

How to Watch Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

The official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, JioCinema will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC live streaming online for free.

