New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): The quarter-final fixtures for the Durand Cup 2025 were announced, and the stage is set with four Indian Super League (ISL) teams advancing after a competitive group stage.

East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been the top performers so far, topping their groups with perfect winning records, as per the official website of ISL.

The quarter-finals will begin on Saturday with Shillong Lajong FC taking on Indian Navy FT, followed by Bodoland FC facing NorthEast United FC. On Sunday, Jamshedpur FC will meet Diamond Harbour FC before the much-anticipated Kolkata derby between MBSG and East Bengal FC wraps up the last-eight fixtures.

First up, Shillong Lajong FC will host Indian Navy FT who finished top of Group F with seven points. At the same time, Lajong qualified as one of the two best second-placed teams after finishing runners-up in Group E. Meanwhile in Kokrajhar, Bodoland FC who were Group D toppers with a perfect record, will face Group E winners NorthEast United FC, who advanced with two wins and a draw.

At the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, the home side will host Diamond Harbour FC. The Men of Steel topped Group C and will aim to carry their strong form forward. Diamond Harbour FC, who finished second in Group B behind Mohun Bagan, edged out Namdhari FC on goal difference to qualify ahead of Real Kashmir FC and Indian Army, all of whom ended the group stage with six points.

The Kolkata Derby remains the headline fixture of the round. Both MBSG and East Bengal FC enter the clash unbeaten and carry immense history in the tournament. The Mariners hold a record 17 Durand Cup titles, while East Bengal FC are close behind with 16. Bragging rights and a semi-final spot will be at stake when the two giants collide. (ANI)

