Al-Nassr are winless in the last five matches they have played including the pre-season fixtures. Their latest result was a drab draw with Al-Shabab with both sides creating precious little in the match. The problem for Al-Nassr is that the goals have dried up and the team’s forward line is devoid of ideas. With Sadio Mane signing for the club shortly, his presence should come in as a relief given the experience he possesses. Opponents Monastir head into the game on the back of a 4-0 loss against Zamalek and they will need to bounce back against Al-Nassr to remain alive. Monastir versus Al-Nassr starts at 12:30 am IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Moved to Al-Nassr Only Because of Money, Claims Former Manchester United Footballer Odion Ighalo.

Al-Nassr could bring Cristiano Ronaldo and Talisca back into the starting eleven after being on the bench for the last match. Alex Telles, the recent signing from Manchester United, is also in line to start the game and he should bring in some dynamism on the wings. Abdullah Al-Khaibari in midfield alongside Seko Fofana should give the side the stability they need in terms of balance between attack and defence.

Monastir will likely opt for a 4-3-3 formation again with Boubacar Traoré leading the attack and he will be flanked by Idriss Mhirsi and Mohamed Medfai. Babacar Sarr in midfield is likely to drop deep and orchestrate play allowing the likes of Faissal Mannai to venture forward and join the attack with each opportunity available. Cristiano Ronaldo Throws Water at Cameraperson After Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 Match Ends in a Draw (Watch Video).

When is Monastir vs Al-Nassr, Arab Club Champions Cup Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Nassr will be taking on Monastir in a Group C match of Arab Club Champions Cup on Tuesday, August 1. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the King Fahd Stadium in Ta'if, Saudi Arabia.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Monastir vs Al-Nassr, Arab Club Champions Cup Football Match 2023?

Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of this match. The Monastir vs Al-Nassr match does not have an official broadcast partner as a result of which, this match would not be available for viewing on TV sets in India. School Footballer Performs Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuuu' Celebration After Scoring A Scintillating Bicycle Kick Goal, AIFF Secretary-General Shaji Prabhakaran Shares Viral Video.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Monastir vs Al-Nassr, Arab Club Champions Cup Football Match 2023?

Although any information about the live streaming of this match is not available, fans can follow the club’s social media platforms for updates and highlights. Al-Nassr is in dire need of a Cristiano Ronaldo special and the team will be banking on their superstar to get them over the line.

