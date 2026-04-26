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Football Football Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohammedan SC, ISL 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online The Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohammedan SC match sees with both sides desperate for points in this truncated edition of the league. While the hosts look to maintain their unbeaten home record, the 'Black Panthers' from Kolkata are still searching for their first victory of a challenging campaign.

In a critical survival battle at the bottom of the Indian Super League (ISL) table, Sporting Club Delhi are set to host Mohammedan SC on 26 April 2026. The Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohammedan SC match sees with both sides desperate for points in this truncated edition of the league. While the hosts look to maintain their unbeaten home record, the 'Black Panthers' from Kolkata are still searching for their first victory of a challenging campaign. ISL 2025-26: AIFF Announces India Super League Fixtures For Upcoming Season.

Where To Watch Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohammedan SC, ISL 2025–26?

While many fans actively search for free live streaming links, the official broadcast and digital streaming rights for the truncated 2025–26 ISL season are strictly regulated. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently awarded the digital rights to FanCode, which has sub-licensed the linear television broadcast to Sony Pictures Networks.

Live Television: Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels.

Live Streaming: The game is available to stream live across India on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will need a subscription, a team pass, or a specific match pass to access the coverage. Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal to Miss Rest of Season; Targets FIFA World Cup 2026 Return.

Match Fact

Detail Information Fixture Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohammedan SC Date Sunday, 26 April 2026 Kick-off Time 17:00 IST (11:30 GMT) Venue Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi Live Stream (India) FanCode (Match Pass available) TV Channel (India) Sony Sports Ten 2 / HD Competition Indian Super League 2025–26 (Match 69) Current Standings SCD (11th), MSC (14th)

Match Preview

This fixture carries immense weight for the bottom half of the standings. Sporting Club Delhi, the rebranded outfit formerly known as Hyderabad FC, currently occupy 11th place with eight points from eight matches. A victory today would propel them to 11 points, significantly boosting their chances of avoiding the drop in this single-leg round-robin format.

In contrast, Mohammedan SC find themselves in dire straits at the foot of the table. With only two points from nine outings and no wins to their name, the Kolkata giants are facing a must-win situation. Head coach Tomasz Tchorz’s Delhi side have been defensively disciplined at home, whereas Mohammedan SC have struggled to find the back of the net, averaging fewer than 0.5 goals per match this season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).